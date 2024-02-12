John Mahama messed up one of Ghana’s most buoyant economies – Miracles Aboagye

John Mahama is a former President

A Presidential Staffer, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has said the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, as a “spare driver”, could not steer Ghana’s economy during his tenure.

According to him, John Mahama inherited an economy that was flourishing but could not sustain it.



In a statement sighted on 3news.com he said, “This man had his chance, he had the brightest opportunity with one of the most buoyant economies and messed it up. For each of the 4 years and 6 months of this presidency, each of our indicators got worse, at a time when there was no global crisis. Pure incompetency.”



The presidential staffer argues that if Mahama said he was a spare driver in 2012, there is no problem with Dr Bawumia saying he is a driver’s mate.



“Today, he has a problem with Dr. Bawumia saying he is a Mate and not the main driver. The level of dishonesty and insincerity in John Mahama’s speeches is from the 80s. The NDC is asking us to give the country to a Spare Driver who asked for the chance, got it, and crashed us.



Miracles Aboagye further noted that John Mahama would not have been able to handle Ghana’s economy during the global economic crisis.



“Imagine such an incompetent man handling affairs during such a Global Economic crisis. One that has hit even the 1st world country,” he said.

SSD/NOQ



Watch a recap of business stories below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel