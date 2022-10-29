John Mahama optimistic Ghana’s economy will rebound

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the government should cut down on expenditure by reducing the number of appointees, abolish or realign state institutions with similar functions, and suspend non-essential projects as part of efforts to help the country out of its current economic woes.

He questioned the rationale for establishing the Free SHS Secretariat when the Ghana Education Service could effectively implement that policy.



The former President, speaking at an event dubbed “Building the Nation We Want”, asked the government to do more to curb corruption.



Mr. Mahama said the incompetence of the Finance Minister and the entire Akufo-Addo government has caused the depreciation of the Cedi and other economic challenges in the country.

The former President said it is not acceptable for Mr. Ofori-Atta to continue to be in office supervising the 2023 budget and the completion of Ghana’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.



Mr. Mahama was optimistic that the economy will get better and urged Ghanaians to unite and consume locally produced foods as a way of supporting the economy.