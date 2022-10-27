John Mahama to speak on Ghana’s 'collapsed' economy on Thursday

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama will this evening (October 27) address the nation on matters relative to the economic crisis in which the country finds itself.

The event is scheduled to start at 7pm at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) auditorium. It is under the theme: ‘Building the Ghana we want’ and is open to the general public.



Mahama is expected to touch on issues such as the rate of inflation, Cedi depreciation, government’s IMF programme and also take a bite into calls for the sack of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister as well as proffer measures in addressing the economic challenges.



“John Mahama speaks on Ghana’s collapsed economy and the unprecedented hardships sweeping across the land and the way forward on Thursday 27th October 2022,” Mahama's aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari wrote on Facebook.



Background



Mahama in his recent commentary on the economy has urged the government to fast-track negotiations with the IMF in order to secure the programme with the Bretton Woods institution.



He is on record to have stressed that with the passing of each day, Ghana’s economic situation was getting worse.

“Distressing! Every passing day makes our economic situation worse. Gov’t must work with greater alacrity to lock in a programme with the Fund in order to create a more predictable economic outlook,” John Mahama tweeted on October 4.



The former president also in an October 19 tweet said the economic hardship confronting the country is the worst in thirty years.



He made the remark while reacting to news that a man had died by electrocution on a high-tension pylon near Kasoa.



“I returned from a trip to the sad news of Kakra who electrocuted himself. Levels of hardship in Ghana are dire; the worst in 3 decades. But suicide is never an answer. Even in the darkest night, there’ll come dawn. The sun will rise again. Let's be each other’s keeper & keep hope alive,” Mahama tweeted.



The anticipated address by John Mahama will be his second major presentation on the economy in recent times. On May 2, the former president engage with Ghanaians on the topic "Ghana at a Crossroads."









DS/SARA