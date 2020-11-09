Jonmoore Int’l LTD named Oil and Gas Service company of the year

Hilton John Mitchell is the CEO of Jonmoore International Limited

Jonmoore International Limited has been adjudged the 2020 Oil and gas service company; Lifting.

The privately-owned specialized project logistics service provider in Ghana was recognised at the 2020 Oil and Gas Awards ceremony held in Accra.



The 2020 award was in recognition of the company’s commitment to ensuring best industry practices and compliance with various regulations.



Over thirty Oil and Gas companies in the country were honoured at the 2020 Oil and Gas Awards for their outstanding performances and contribution to the growth of the industry in 2018.

Special recognition awards were also conferred on individuals for their remarkable innovative leadership skills that improved the image and output of the sector at the seventh edition of the awards, organised by Xodus Communications.



The Ghanaian economy has become increasingly reliant on energy to sustain growth and development over the past 6 decades.



In times like this, when the Oil and Gas sector is faced with consistent challenges, the ability of organisations as well as the people involved in the industry to deliver the technologies, financial packages, insurance products, best practices, and initiatives to succeed is crucial.