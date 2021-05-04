Joseph Boahen Aidoo to be honoured at Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board, Joseph Boahen Aidoo

Source: Big Events Ghana

Hon. Joseph Boahen Aidoo is a Ghanaian politician who served as a Member of Parliament for the Amenfi East constituency in the Western Region.

He was born on 13 December 1957 in Wassa Afransie in the Wassa Amenfi East District in the Western region of Ghana. He holds a degree in Geography specialising in Resource Development from the University of Ghana and an MPhil degree in Geography also from University Of Ghana. He has a certificate in Land Reform, Agricultural and Rural Development from the Land Reform Institute LRTI Taoyuan, Taiwan.



He was a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a research fellow. He was a researcher with the Institute of Land Management and Development ILMAD and did extensive work on land and cocoa.



He has been the principal country researcher for a number of International Organisations such as the United Nations Food And Agricultural Organisation FAO and the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), Washington, as well as HR Wallingford.



He was appointed as the Western Regional Minister from 2001 to 2006 by then President John Agyekum Kuffour. In 2020, he worked as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board.



He is married with five children.



The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours, recognizes his remarkable achievements as former Minister of State for the Western Region of Ghana.

For his sterling performance in the course of her duties for Mother Ghana, Hon. Joseph Aidoo is highly appreciated.



About Big Events Ghana



Big Events Ghana, organizers of Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP), Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST) and Africa CEO Honours and Summit.



Their track record and credibility of awarding excellence for the past fifteen years in Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and others.



Over the years, Big Events Ghana’s award brands have gained an overwhelming acceptance by industry players, sponsors and the general public as the biggest, most prestigious and most publicized entertainment awards event in Ghana.



Their schemes have also attracted thousands of people across corporate Ghana and Africa; diplomatic communities, celebrities, media practitioners and the general public.

Big Events, Despite Media Group, GhanaWeb, Angel Broadcasting Network and Africa Centre of Excellence are proud to announce Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours.



GMoS Excellence Honours, is an honorary scheme which recognizes and rewards current and former ministers who have distinguished themselves in the course of their duty.



The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours would be held on Saturday 15th May at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra at 4 pm prompt.



The event is strictly by invitation and it is a black tie or traditional wear event.