Joshua Mortoti appointed Gold Fields West Africa head

Joshua Mortoti

Gold Fields Limited has appointed Joshua Mortoti as its Executive Vice President and Head of its West Africa region.

Mr. Mortoti is the former Vice President-Operations for the region, and has been in the role since January 2022. He joined Gold Fields in April 2021.



“Joshua is highly experienced in mine operations, engineering, strategic planning, business development and leadership. We believe he can successfully steer the affairs of the West Africa region in line with Gold Fields’ strategy and in line with our purpose of creating enduring value,” says Chris Griffith, Gold Fields CEO.

Mr. Mortoti is a Mining and Mechanical Engineer with over 25 years’ experience in the mining industry. Prior to joining Gold Fields, he worked at Newmont for 15 years in different capacities including General Manager of the Akyem Mine and General Manager-Operational Services, as well as Regional Capital and Energy Manager. Before that he held the position of Business Development Manager for AngloGold Ashanti’s West Africa operations.



Mr. Mortoti is the current President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, having previously served as Chairperson of the Chamber’s Energy and Technical committees. He has also served on the technical committees of Ghana’s Public Utilities Regulatory Commission and the Energy Commission, and was involved in developing Ghana’s electricity regulatory framework.