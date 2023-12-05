Jospong’s decision to invest in rice production commendable – Eric Sosu

Dr. Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies

Director of Daneric Agro Services and a member of the Ghana National Association of Farmers has applauded Dr. Siaw Agyepong, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, for his decision to invest in rice production.

Sosu described the move as laudable and one that will go a long way to boost the local rice industry and ensure sustainable food security.



He posited that in the next three to four years, Dr. Siaw Agyepong will take over the sector as the top producer of rice in Ghana and beyond.



”Let me take this opportunity to applaud Jospong and its founder, Dr. Siaw Agyepong, for the initiative he has taken that, in the next three to four years, he will be the leading producer of rice in the country,” he said. Through his initiative, we will be able to reduce rice production imports to Ghana.”



He went ahead and admonished the government to put in place measures to ensure that our farmers and businesses in the agribusiness are profitable so we can cut down on imports.

He stressed that with the right support, businesses like Jospong, which has taken the initiative to go into rice production, can succeed.



The Austria government has provided a €30 million facility to the Jospong Group of Companies for the expansion of its rice production enterprise in the country.



The company has since signed memoranda of understanding with key sector rice players in Thailand for the establishment of a seed development and research centre, rice mechanisation centres, bio-organic fertiliser production centres, and the supply of farm implements and rice mills in Ghana.