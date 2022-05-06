Journalists urged to be circumspect in financial reporting

Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari is First Deputy Governor,BoG

The First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari, has called on journalists to be circumspect in financial reporting since this has the potential to destabilize the economy.



According to him, there is a lot of information in the business environment that needs to be analyzed thoroughly before being circulated.



Dr. Opoku-Afari believes this will sell Ghana positively to the business community and help attract and boost investor confidence, especially in the current economic status of the country.

He gave the charge whiles addressing journalists at a two-day financial literacy training program organized by the Journalists for Business Advocacy.



“As financial journalists, it is possible to come in contact with different information sets, some of which may be confidential and which, if published, could destabilize the financial system, and I will urge you as financial journalists to carefully weigh the implications of the financial stability of information you intend to publish”, he counseled.



Speaking further he cautioned journalists against opinion journalism saying, “A peculiar problem among journalists in Ghana is our tendency to merely give opinions rather than interpret facts in features, thus effectively making them simply opinion pieces devoid of biases.”



Dr. Opoku Afari also noted that what the country currently needs is to diversify its exports and build import substitution industries to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



