Jumah must go! - GIHOC workers chant

Maxwell Kofi Jumah The picketing staff say Mr Jumah is mismanaging the wholly-owned state company

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Workers of GIHOC Distilleries Limited want their managing director Maxwell Kofi Jumah gone.

The picketing staff say Mr Jumah is mismanaging the wholly-owned state company.

In their view, the company is tumbling under Mr Jumah.

The red-clad angry workers staged the protest on Tuesday, 16 May 2023.

They also accuse the former Kumasi mayor of failing to ensure their salary and pension contribution arrears are cleared.

