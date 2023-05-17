Jumah must go! - GIHOC workers chant

The picketing staff say Mr Jumah is mismanaging the wholly-owned state company

Workers of GIHOC Distilleries Limited want their managing director Maxwell Kofi Jumah gone.

In their view, the company is tumbling under Mr Jumah.

The red-clad angry workers staged the protest on Tuesday, 16 May 2023.



They also accuse the former Kumasi mayor of failing to ensure their salary and pension contribution arrears are cleared.