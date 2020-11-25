Juwel Energy, JP Trustees Limited hand over a 10-unit accommodation to the 64 Infantry Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) – Major General (Maj Gen) Thomas Oppong-Peprah has commissioned a newly-built 10-Unit single structure accommodation for the Junior Ranks of 64 Infantry Regiment (64 Inf Reg) – the Counter Terrorism Unit of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The housing facility, with a total cost of USD 250,000, which was wholly funded by Juwel Energy and JP Trustees, was out-doored on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, and entails ten apartments with each having a bedroom, washroom, kitchenette and a living area.



In his remarks as the Guest of Honour at the commissioning event, Major General Oppong-Peprah, said 64 Inf Reg is one unit that has encountered acute accommodation challenges, although it plays such a strategic role for Ghana Armed Forces.



He further stated that Ghana Armed Forces is frantically pursuing accommodation solutions for its personnel, through hybrid schemes with government, individuals, as well as private and state organizations to curtail the age-old acute accommodation challenges.



General Oppong-Peprah also hinted that the Barracks Regeneration Project is about to start in Accra, after the Chinese left as a result of the COVID-19 upsurge, and that arrangements have been made for some of the buildings for 64 Infantry Regiment.



Major General Oppong-Peprah thanked Ing. John Osei-Wusu, Chief Executive Officer of Juwel Energy Limited and his team for their benevolence, assuring them that their names would be written in letters of gold.

The Chief Executive Officer of Juwel Energy Limited, Ing. John Osei-wusu said the building is a product of his respect for the uniform, the Ghanaian military’s integrity, discipline, and sense of ownership.



Ing. John Osei-Wusu expressed appreciation to Major General Oppong-Peprah for his exploits and commitment to the development of the country citing his involvement with the Ghana COVID-19 Treatment Centre at the Ga East Government Hospital.









