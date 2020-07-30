Press Releases

KGL Technology Limited receives license from NLA to operate digital/online lottery products

KGL Technology Limited receives license from NLA to operate digital/online lottery products

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has licensed KGL Technology Limited, the parent company of Keed Ghana Limited as a Digital/Online Lottery Operator. KGL Technology Limited is a wholly owned Ghanaian entity combining local expertise across diverse fields with best in class technology support.

The License was presented to KGL Technology Limited at the Authority's Board Room by the Board Chairman and Director-General in the presence of Board Members of the National Lottery Authority(NLA), Representatives of KGL Technology Limited and its subsidiary company Keed Ghana Limited.



KGL Technology Limited would be operating NLA 5/90 official short code, *959# and other digital platforms under the brand name Keed-NLA and its core objective is to advance the digitalization of lottery on behalf of the NLA which is aligned to the Government's digitization policy.



KGL Technology Limited has been at the forefront of this agenda, lending expertise, technical support and services to the National Lottery Authority(NLA) after the Authority officially took over the operations of *959# short code.

KGL Technology Limited believes in a customer-centric approach and providing the best gaming and customer service experience. Investments have been made to develop best in class local technical expertise and customer service as well as a robust platform that continues to deliver on its promise of simplicity and reliability for customers.



The implementation of Digital/Online Lottery by the National Lottery Authority in collaboration with KGL Technology Limited as an alternative channel of play, would serve as an additional revenue stream augmenting the Authority's revenue generation capacity and contribution to the Consolidated Fund, enhance the sales process, streamline service delivery and drive operational efficiency.



The official launch date for the digital/Online Products of KGL Technology Limited would be communicated to the general public, media and stakeholders of the Industry.

Source: The National Lottery Authority

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.