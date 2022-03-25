KMA approves route for construction works on Phase 2 of Kejetia Project

Kumasi Mayor, Samuel Pyne

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), has announced special routes to be used by the contractor working on the second phase of the Kejetia Redevelopment project.

The dedicated routes, in the Central Business District of Kumasi, will be used by the construction firm, Contracta Engineering Limited, as part of efforts to expedite the completion of the multimillion-dollar project.



The exercise, according to the Assembly has become necessary in the wake of the construction of the ongoing construction works.



The KMA, which made this announcement in a statement authorised by the Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr. Samuel Pyne, urged the general public particularly, drivers, traders, and commuters to take note.



Meanwhile, it also apologised for the inconvenience the development will cause.

These lanes, according to the Assembly, include the ones leading from the Race Course Market opposite Adehyie Market through to Kejetia MTN office to Dr. Mensah.



The statement indicated that the piloting stage starts from March 30 to May 1, 2022, where “the road will be permanently blocked till construction is completed.”



Given this, the KMA stated that a sensitization exercise will be carried out during the period to inform and educate the public accordingly.