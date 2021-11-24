KNUST/KTI wins season 2 of Build-It University challenge

The competition is organized by Knauf Ghana with partnership support from Bosch and Gerberit

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI) representing schools in Greater Kumasi as Team A were adjudged winners of the 2nd edition of “Build-It University Challenge” 2021 over the weekend in Accra.

The winners after a competitive five-man judges’ score beat their counterparts from the Central University (CU) and Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC) as Team B representing the Greater Accra region in a narrow imagine of 66.625% and 65.001% respectively.



For their prize, the winners received an unspecified amount of money, a plaque with a certificate and assorted building materials from partners.



The competing schools were tasked to design and build a contemporary one-bedroom self-contained studio apartment with additional specifications by a client in a day.

The competition organized by Knauf Ghana with partnership support from Bosch and Gerberit is aimed at creating a platform for the building and architectural students in our universities and technical institutions to unearth their creative skills in the modern-day building regime with the use of German-quality products in plasterboard installation, acoustic ceilings among others building.



