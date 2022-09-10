KNUST architecture students design affordable housing to address Ghana’s urban housing crisis

3D photo of proposed housing designed with local building materials

Architecture students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have designed a sustainable building system to solve housing problems in Ghana.

The system, designed by level 300 students of the university seeks to use local building materials such as bamboo, laterite, rammed, earth among others to reduce the cost of building a house for different income groups in the country.



The imaginative mixed-use residential development proposed by the students were on display to the public on August 30, 2022 at the exhibition hall of the Travellion Block, KNUST.



A proposal document copied to OTEC News’ on Friday, September 9, 2022, disclosed that the students at the Department of Architecture designed the housing system after two-week field study at Ejisu.

“Ghana’s population is soaring, placing high demands on our finite resources, hence there is a need to encourage high density mixed-use development to reduce carbon footprints on the environment," part of the document read.



The document further added that the system designed by KNUST students was to give back to their country as part of their social responsibility.