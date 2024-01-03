KPMG to audit SML/GRA: Akufo-Addo has lost faith in state investigative bodies – IMANI

Franklin Cudjoe (left) with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The president of the policy think tank, IMANI Africa, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to hand over power to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to avoid any more problems in his last term.

This comes as part of conversations concerning the president’s order for KPMG to audit the deal between the Ghana Revenue Authority and SML Ghana.



He noted that it looks like “Clearly the President has lost faith in all the state's investigative bodies to investigate the SML matter. Not even in his own Office of Special Prosecutor he championed with such fanfare and millions of taxpayers' money.



“I know the President is worried about mounting quarterly/monthly scandals even in his last year in office, (which he alone must be blamed for) but l had no idea he would be this erratic in asking a private company with NO constitutional power to investigate grave acts of state institutions the same private company advises for a fee and in some instances in direct competition with other clients of the same state entities it works for,” he wrote on his Facebook page on Jan 3, 2024.



He added that the president has not been one to take advice or counsel even though there have been various suggestions on how to run certain aspects of the economy.



“Well, my dear friend the President listens to none these days, (recall he hasn't bothered to respond to his party's General Secretary's hapless cry for a reshuffle) but I will still offer my advice- please hand over the reins of government to your Veep now to avoid further blunders.



“We can meet later to discuss what must go into your memoir- for there is still a lot of beautiful stories about you before you became President the world must know. In Lloyd Amoah's tone, "Pay Attention",” he added.

SSD/AE



