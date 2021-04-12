KSK Group of Companies Ghana Limited elects Elvis Sackey to chair its Board of Directors in Accra

Elvis Sackey

Source: KSK Group

The KSK Group of companies Ghana Limited, a company registered as a limited liability and incorporated under Ghana’s Company Code has elected Mr Elvis Sackey to chair its Board of Directors in Accra.

With a two-year tenure in office, Mr Sackey who is a management consultant is expected to introduce and implement innovative ideas for the expansion of the company whose interests include construction, real estate, entrepreneurship and venture capital.



Mr Sackey in his remark pledged to work hard to achieve the vision and mission of the KSK Group. He expressed his gratitude to the chair of the board and called on the workers to ensure a good attitude towards work in order to achieve the company's targets.



He said, the KSK Group of companies Ghana Limited has come to serve the best interest of Ghanaians and he is ready to provide strategic leadership to build on the gains of the company in recent years.



He disclosed that one major issue that has been a setback in the construction sector, especially the real estate industry, is land litigation.



According to him, activities involving and surrounding land litigation in the country deter local investors from venturing into the business.

“But that is why the KSK Group is there to give our customers litigation free land as well as the best package in the construction and real estate sector”, he added.



Mr. Sackey also called on banks and other financial institutions to give preference to the construction sector to enable them provide affordable housing to Ghanaians.



On his part, the outgoing Board Chairman of the KSK Group, Chief Kamalrideen Ibn Farid Bagonluri, was optimistic that the new Board Chairman would be able to lead the company to a new height, considering his vast experience in the business sector.



“His special areas include feasibility analysis, strategy development, research, project management, business development, marketing planning, monitoring and evaluation and I am very certain that, he is going to deliver results for the growth of this company”, he said.



He revealed that the KSK Group is in the process of introducing a new App that would make it easy for buying and selling properties in the country.