KTU paid GH¢67,940 as sitting allowance to 10 non-committee members - Report

The Koforidua Technical University (KTU) has been cited for cash irregularities in the 2021 Auditor-General’s report.

The school is said to have paid a total sum of GH¢67,940 as a sitting allowance to ten non-committee members who served as recorders at various meetings although the committee were assigned with secretaries from members to record the minutes of the meetings.



The management has been asked to discontinue the use of the non-committee members and make use of the secretaries assigned to the committee to take the minutes.



Management also procured drugs totalling GH¢165,780.25 from the open market without a certificate of non-availability from the regional medical stores.

In its recommendation, the AG asked management to obtain the non-availability certificate before purchasing drugs on non-drug consumables from any other sources.



The school also failed to register four vehicles for the university with the green number plate as per government directives.