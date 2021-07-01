Karpowership empowers fisherfolks in Sekondi-Takoradi

Some beneficiaries in a group photograph

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has held a forum for fisherfolks in Sekondi-Takoradi to empower them on good business models.

The forum sought to acquaint the fisherfolks with business survival strategies as the world gradually recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic that has negatively impacted businesses and the lives of people.



The forum also provided opportunity for the Fisheries Commission to sensitize the fisherfolks on modern and hygienic fish processing practices.



Corporate Communication Specialist at Karpowership Sandra Amarquaye said the forum was part of Karpowership Ghana’s efforts to better engage residents in communities along whose shores it operates.



She explained such fora provide the company with the opportunity to engage and sensitize stakeholders on its operations.



“I’m excited that we have held this forum for the fisherfolks to be sensitized on business models and hygienic practices. It should go a long way to improve their work,” she said.

Fisheries Commission representative Josephine Laryea expressed the Commission’s gratitude for the opportunity the forum provided them to sensitize fisherfolks on good fishing practices.



Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) were also present at the forum to sensitize fisherfolks on safety tips.



Leaders of the Inshore Fishing Association, the Fish Traders and Processors Association, Inshore Fishing Boats Owners, Hookline Canoe Fishermen, among others participated in the forum.



A participant of the forum, Francis Eshun, who is chairman of the Canoe Fisherman Association, described as heartwarming Karpowership’s recognition of the importance of their activities.



“This forum was insightful as it gave us the opportunity to learn new things to improve our business,” he said.