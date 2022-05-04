Keep data of E-Levy deductions to enable possible refund - Supreme Court orders GRA

GRA issues guidelines for reversing wrong deductions
GRA begins E-Levy implementation on May 1
Supreme Court rejects injunction application
The Supreme Court has ordered the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to guard safely records of all E-Levy deductions to facilitate possible refunds when it is later determined that the law was passed unconstitutionally.
This comes after the 7-member panel of the Supreme Court unanimously dismissed an application by three Minority MPs to suspend the implementation of the levy on Wednesday, May 4.
The Court noted that the country will go through economic hardships if the law is reversed.
However, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, who is one of the plaintiffs, stated that the court’s directive to the GRA is “refreshing and heartwarming.”
“At least some people will not be in a rush to collateralize it until the substantive matter is determined. We raised this matter because it is of public interest, constitutional significance,” he told the press after the ruling.
The three NDC MPs petitioned the Supreme Court to place an injunction on the implementation of the E-Levy after it was passed in the presence of a number of MPs that the minority says does not form a quorum.
The Court consisted of Nene Amegatcher as President, Her Ladyship Mariama Owusu, His Lordship Professor Ashie Kotey, Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkornoo, Her Ladyship Lovelace Johnson, His Lordship Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi, and Her Ladyship Professor Henrietta Mensah Bonsu.
Meanwhile, the E-Levy was implemented on May 1. But the implementation has been characterized by numerous complaints of wrongful deductions.
