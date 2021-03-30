Keep trust in air travel: Emirates to operate special flight marking UAE vaccination milestone

A380 flight to carry fully vaccinated crew and passengers onboard

Source: Emirates

Emirates is showcasing the UAE's remarkable progress in its vaccination programme with a special flight that will carry only fully vaccinated crew and passengers onboard.



On 10 April 2021, special flight EK2021 will depart Dubai International Airport at 12:00hrs local time, to cruise over various areas across the UAE. The flight will return to Dubai at 14:30hrs local time.

The one-off flight EK2021 is a unique event that not only celebrates the success of the UAE's vaccination programme to date, but also highlights Emirates' progress in vaccinating its staff and in particular its pilots and cabin crew.



Aviation has been and continues to be an irreplaceable force for good, connecting people and cities, facilitating important trade flows and passenger journeys that bring economic prosperity and joy to millions of people.



Passengers will have the opportunity to experience Emirates' newest A380 aircraft which features the airline's brand-new Premium Economy seats, and refreshed cabin interiors across all cabin classes.



The Emirates A380 remains a customer favourite for its unmatched comfort and spaciousness. From the award-winning ice inflight entertainment experience, to the iconic A380 Onboard Lounge service for Business and First Class passengers, from a full-course gourmet meal in all classes to the friendly Emirates cabin crew, flyers can expect the full Emirates experience onboard this special flight.

Passengers travelling on EK2021 will be able to experience all of Dubai International Airport's services and amenities on the ground before boarding.



In addition, customers can also try out first-hand, all the latest measures to help travellers enjoy a safe and smooth journey, including the new biometric and contactless technology which Emirates has recently implemented at the check-in areas and boarding gates at Dubai airport.



This month, Airbus has launched a travel companion app called "Tripset". The application aggregates and provides flight and travel information to ease and restore passenger's trust in their end-to-end journey when traveling by air during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Tripset allows for passengers to be informed with the latest and most relevant travel conditions, restrictions and health requirements in place, without having to consult a variety of sources.

The UAE is one of the world's leading countries in administered vaccinations for citizens and residents, and has made four COVID-19 vaccines available for free to everyone. To date, over 8 million vaccine shots have been administered in the UAE, protecting over half of the UAE's population.



The Emirates Group has supported the national vaccination programme by making COVID-19 vaccines readily available to its UAE-based workforce at multiple locations within the company's premises. To date, over 35,000 Emirates employees have received their COVID-19 vaccine shot from one of the company's vaccination centres, with over 85% of the airline's pilots and cabin crew already receiving two doses of the vaccine.



Special flight details



Tickets for flight EK2021 will be available to UAE citizens and residents who have completed the two week period after their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Tickets can be purchased from the Emirates contact centre, Emirates sales offices in the UAE, as well as local travel agents.

Tickets are priced at AED 1,000 per person in Economy, and AED 2,000 in Business Class. Customers can visit https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/about-us/get-on-board-ek2021/ for more information about the flight and to check the special terms and conditions.



All fares collected for this special flight EK2021 will be donated to the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline's non-profit charity organisation which supports projects around the world aimed at improving the quality of life for disadvantaged children.



As with any regular flight, customers for special flight EK2021 will be expected to arrive at check-in with their flight ticket, from 3 hours before flight departure. They will be required to bring their UAE ID or passports, as well as vaccination certificate.



All customers travelling on EK2021 will be provided pre-departure rapid COVID-19 testing, free of charge. In accordance with precautionary measures, customers must observe physical distancing protocols and wear their masks throughout the journey.