Kejetia Market: Leaders direct traders not to pay bills

The leaders of the market say traders should no longer pay bills

Traders at the newly built Kejetia Market have suspended payments of bills, service charges, and other monthly tariffs to management of the market with immediate effect.

This, according to them, is to register their displeasure over high electricity cost and lackadaisical attitude of the market’s management in resolving their concerns.



Speaking on Akoma FM's current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Tuesday, August 3, the President of the Federation of Kejetia Traders, Nana Akwasi Prempeh, explained that “with immediate effect we are calling on all our fellow traders to suspend all payments of bills or monies to Kumasi City Market (kejetia) until management with the support of the board of directors sign the contract with CLOU GHANA LIMITED for the supply and installation of individual meters to each shop in Kumasi City Market (kejetia)."



Traders had complained about exorbitant electricity bills management of the market collect from them because, they allege, the entire Kejetia City Market has only one electricity meter.

The traders have since been exploring ways to reverse the trend as to how to allocate individual meters to every shop within the market to ensure traders track and monitor their usage of electricity.



Nana Akwasi Prempeh explained further that “we want management to accelerate process and seal the MOU with our proposed third party who after competitive comparison with other vendors, we have tipped CLOU GHANA LIMITED to supply we the traders with electricity meter because their meters are relatively cheaper and durable but it seems management [is] dragging their feet in signing the MOU to seal the deal.”



The over 1,000 traders within the market with a united front have since issued a press release to officially inform market management and other relevant stakeholders their withdrawal of payments of electricity and other service charges.