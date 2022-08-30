Kejetia traders sue market management for GH¢1 million compensation

Traders at the Kejetia Market are unhappy about the constant pipe bursts at the market

Lawyers for two major trading groups at the Kumasi Kejetia Market in the Ashanti Region have officially filed a lawsuit against the Kumasi City Market Limited (KCML), managers of the facility over the destruction of wares.

The two groups, Concerned Central Market Traders Association and the Eleven Member Steering Committee of the Kumasi Central Market, are seeking to guarantee Gh¢104,850 compensation for damages caused by a pipe burst in the market.



OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng gathered that the writ of summons was on Friday, August 26, 2022, served to the managers of KCLM and they have eight days to respond to the suit.



In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs have asked a Kumasi High court to force authorities at the market to compensate traders who have consistently lost their goods to pipe bursts and flooding in the market.



The suit led by O&A Legal Consult is also asking the court to force the defendant to provide documented evidence of tenancy agreement to all traders who have fulfilled their end of the bargain as far as an agreement between the two parties is concerned.



Their decision follows a series of pipe bursts at the market with the last one occurring on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, destroying goods worth hundreds of cedis.

The General Secretary for the two groups, Reuben Ameh, in an interview with OTEC News said they are demanding the court to force the managers of the market to duly compensate the affected traders.



"We are also pleading with the court to look into the insurance package on the facility and redesigned it to cater for the traders as well ". He said



Background



Trading activities in parts of the Kumasi Kejetia Market in the Ashanti Region once again halted after water from some burst pipes flooded several shops within the market Wednesday, July 20, 2022.



The pipe burst which according to the traders was the seventh time in the last six months flooded the market, leading to the destruction of goods worth thousands of Ghana cedis

Over 20 lockable shops were seen drenched in water after the incident on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.



OTEC News reported that some of the affected traders who have lost their wares for the fourth time to the pipe burst at that particular place where the incident occurred were crying their hearts out.



The traders bemoaned that, the consistent pipe bursts have woefully affected their businesses.