Ken Ofori-Atta advocates for increased partnerships to realise full benefits of technology

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta with Vice Chairman & President of Microsoft Corporation, Brad Smith

Microsoft Vice President pays courtesy call on Finance Minister

Digitization key to Ghana’s economy



Microsoft seeking to partner Ghana in strategic areas of development



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has called for increased partnerships with global technology giant, Microsoft aimed at enabling the country to realise the full benefits of technology.



According to him, Ghana is poised for collaboration to improve the delivery of government services, create jobs for the youth and deliver better living conditions in pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals.

He made this known when the Vice Chairman and President of Microsoft Corporation, Brad Smith paid a courtesy call on Wednesday, March 2022 at the Ministry of Finance.



The two leaders used the opportunity to discuss the enormous potential yet to be tapped in the technology space to create economic value and jobs for our increasingly skilled youth.



They also identified digital infrastructure, connectivity, skills development, and jobs as strategic areas where Microsoft could partner with Government of Ghana.



The meeting also discussed foundational policies and partnerships including collaborating with Ghanaian Universities to enable Ghana realise the full benefits of technology.