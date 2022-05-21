0
Menu
Business

Ken Ofori-Atta hosts AfDB delegation

94043808 Ken Ofori-Atta with President of AfDB Group, Dr Akinwumi Adesina

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has held a meeting with the Group President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group Dr Akinwumi Adesina.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Finance in Accra.

It was held as part of the Bank’s pre-annual general meeting with the Officials of the host country, Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver an address at the opening of the meeting.

The meeting will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Monday, 23 May 2022.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Profile of former Black Stars midfielder Anthony Annan
NPP will lose miserably if elections are held today – NPP MP
Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in narrow defeat at Everton
David Akologo: The Ghanaian goalkeeper who turned trials into triumph in Bolivia
Delay leads African attack on Sky Sports for 'racist' video of Jordan Ayew's coach
Kwabena Agyapong finally reacts to Wontumi’s allegations
NPP stalwarts who vouched for Bawumia
American showbiz star Timbaland reacts to 'Kweku The Traveller' video
Know the original owners of the Achimota Forest Reserve
Ghanaian jailed 9 years by US court over US$36m scam, to repay US$2.9m