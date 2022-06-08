Ken Ofori-Atta must be removed from office – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Government under fire for national cathedral project

Ablakwa accuses government of releasing unauthorized funds for project



Ghanaians ask government to prioritize other needs over building of Cathedral



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed concern over the conduct of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, pertaining to the release of funds for the national cathedral project.



This comes after he earlier alleged that government in 2020 released an amount of GH¢142 million for supposed “planned activities” with regards to the project.



Due to this, the lawmaker believes parliament must initiate processes to remove the finance minister from office.



In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, the lawmaker said this onus falls on Ken Ofori-Atta’s supervision over the unbudgeted funds released for the National Cathedral project which he described as a “grave constitutional violation.”

“I take the view that the finance minister must pay for this. We must set a good precedent and deter others who in the future would engage in such naked dissipation,” he stressed.



He maintained that the Finance Minister [Ken Ofori-Atta] must be asked to appear before parliament to account for the purported release of unbudgeted funds.



Despite stiff opposition against the construction of the national cathedral, government insists the project remains on the topmost agenda of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



According to Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah said the construction of the cathedral has strong Biblical backing as well as economic purposes.



John Kumah speaking in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV insisted Ghana will begin to reap the benefit of investing in the national cathedral project after 15 years.



He again mentioned the project can serve as a reference for the government’s borrowing as it was an asset-backed expenditure that the government through private sector partnership was embarking on.