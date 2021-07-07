Ken Ofori-Atta tables US$28 million car loan purchase agreement for 275 MPs

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has tabled before Parliament a car loan purchase agreement amounting to US$28 million for 275 Members of the Parliament, Citi News has reported.



This would mean each MP is expected to receive an amount of US$100,000 for the purchase of a vehicle which will be sourced from the National Investment Bank.



The papers which have been presented before the Finance Committee of Parliament will be considered and subsequently update the House with a report on the move.



Already, Parliament on Tuesday July 6, 2021, approved a loan request by government from the World Bank to allocate an additional US$200 million to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic.