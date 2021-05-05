Ken Ofori-Atta to be honoured at Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours

Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta

Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta is a Ghanaian economist, investment banker, and politician as well as the co-founder of Databank Group, a Ghanaian investment firm.

Born on 7th November 1958, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta hails from Kibi in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



Mr Ken Ofori-Atta had his education at Achimota School in Ghana, after attending the Accra Newtown Experimental School (ANT 1). He proceeded to have a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Columbia University (1984) and an MBA from the Yale University School of Management in 1988.



He co-founded Databank Financial Services with Daniel Ofori-Atta, Keli Gadzekpo and Togbe Afede XIV in 1990; he served as its Executive Chairman until February 14, 2012 when he went on retirement.



He also worked at investment banks Salomon Brothers and Morgan Stanley on debt and equity management. He has other business interests in Insurance, Retail Banking, Private Equity, Micro-finance, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate.



Mr Ken Ofori-Atta served as a director for numerous companies and as a member of some other boards as well. He was a Director for Enterprise Group Ltd and Trust Bank Ltd of The Gambia of which he is the Chairman. He also was a Director at the International Bank and is also a Board Member of the Acumen Fund.

He currently serves as the Minister for Finance and Economic Planning in the cabinet of Nana Akufo-Addo. He was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo on 10 January 2017 and assumed office on 27 January 2017.



Mr Ken Ofori-Atta was elected chair of the World Bank/IMF Development Committee at the 2018 Spring Meetings and also chairs the Governing Board of African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF). In addition, he chairs the African Caucus at the World Bank.



