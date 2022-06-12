Ken Ofori-Atta to brief Parliament on COVID-19 expenditure, state security

Ken Ofori-Atta

Source: GNA

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to appear before Parliament on Thursday, June 16, to brief the House on the expenditure incurred by the Government since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in 2020.

Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader, said this when he presented the Business Statement for the fourth week ending Friday, June 17, 2022.



He informed the House that the Leadership of Parliament were in consultation with the Minister for National Security to brief the House at a close sitting on matters pertaining to the security of the state, particularly regarding the recent spate of incipient terrorist attacks within the West African sub-region.



He said the day of the briefing would be communicated to Members of Parliament during the coming week.

Mr Afenyo-Markin encouraged the MPs to fully participate in the Green Ghana Day, a national tree planting exercise, by leading their constituents to make the initiative of government a success.



He said the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources made a statement in Parliament on the 2022 Edition of the Green Ghana Day, as part of government’s effort towards aggressive afforestation and reforestation to restore the lost forest cover and mitigate climate change.