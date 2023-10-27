Kennedy Agyapong called farmers fools, Ghanaians have short term memory - Senyo Hosi

Senyo Hosi

The Chief Executive Officer of HGL Limited and social activist, Senyo Hosi, has expressed shock over Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign message about farming when he had earlier slammed those who were engaged in it.

According to him, the Presidential Candidate had earlier called those engaged in farming fools.



He wrote on Facebook: “I just came across an article on Citinewsroom.com and I nearly fell off my seat. Did Kennedy Agyapong really say, “If you vote me today or elect me as President of Ghana, I will use the five regions of the north, Afram and Accra plains to feed the whole of Africa?



“The outspoken member of Parliament for Assin North is on record as having called wealthy people in the country’s capital, Accra, who may be considering farming, fools,” he added.



Kennedy Agyapong had stated in an earlier interview a year ago that “If you make money in Accra and you tell me [Kennedy Agyapong] that you are going into farming, you are a fool. If you going into family, you are would just be praying to God to make you poor and you will be poor.”



Senyo asked Kennedy Agyapong how he intends to fulfil the campaign promise since he has not been able to make any impact in the agric space since he became an MP.



“Politicians never cease to amaze. We sure are gullible and small-minded, with an extremely short memory. Dear Kennedy, you call hardworking and daring Ghanaians who venture into agriculture FOOLS and turn around to now say Ghana will feed Africa under your Presidency? How do you wish to achieve that? By nurturing more fools?

“You have been a Parliamentarian and an extremely influential politician since 2001. How did you use that influence and voice to reshape policy and the Agric space to ensure Agric works for the Ghanaian? I am just reminded: you used your voice to call those who dared to help feed the Mother Ghana you wish to lead, Fools!” Senyo Hosi posted on his Facebook wall.



