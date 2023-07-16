Keta Port needs repair, maintenance and expansion – KIPC CEO

Keta Port offices

Ahead of the 2023 Midyear Budget Review, Enyonam Apetorgbor, the CEO of Keta Investment Promotion Center, has recommended to the Minister for Finance the inclusion of specific budgetary provisions for the repair, maintenance, and expansion of the Keta Port.

Apetorgbor emphasised the necessity for these provisions due to the inadequate quality of the metals used in the construction of the main port, fishing harbor, and container offices.



“These metals did not pass the passivation test required to withstand the corrosive weather conditions at the port. Consequently, the durability of the port infrastructure and the safety of the workers at the Keta Port have been compromised,” the CEO stated.



Additionally, Apetorgbor highlighted the deteriorating condition of the roads leading to the Keta Port, which have developed large potholes and manholes within a few years of construction. The heavy vehicular traffic to and from the port has further exacerbated the degradation of the road infrastructure, necessitating immediate maintenance or reconstruction to prevent further deterioration.



To address the issue of heavy traffic, Apetorgbor suggested the implementation of a multimodal transport system at the Keta Port. This approach the CEO said would help alleviate congestion and improve the efficiency of transportation in the area.

Furthermore, Apetorgbor emphasised the need for expansion at the Keta Port.



“Since reaching 90% completion as reported by the Minister for Finance last year, the port has experienced a significant increase in vessel traffic. This surge in traffic has resulted in vessels being unable to find berthing spaces, with many of them anchored seven nautical miles away. Given the substantial revenue generated by the port, which complements the $3 billion IMF loan, expansion is crucial.”



Highlighting the strategic economic importance of the Keta Port to the Volta Region and the country as a whole, the CEO invited the business community to visit the modern facility.



As a priority, Apetorgbor proposed a substantial budgetary allocation for the repair, maintenance, and expansion of the Keta Port in the 2023 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review.