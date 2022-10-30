Key cabinet decisions to reboot economy to be announced – Oppong Nkrumah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ahead of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s much-awaited October 30 address on the economy, Information Minister has disclosed that the president has settled on key decisions to reboot the economy following a three-day cabinet retreat.

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah indicated that the decisions factored in interactions with various economic actors and also inputs from the ongoing International Monetary Fund negotiations.



The decisions, he said, will ultimately respond to economic challenges confronting the country.



“We've wrapped up a three day cabinet retreat during which President Akufo-Addo has settled on key decisions aimed at responding strongly to the impact of the global economic challenges on Ghana



“This follows a week of interactions with various economic actors and inputs from the IMF negotiations so far. Tomorrow evening we start the exercise of rebooting as the Prez outlines measures. #ResolvingTogether,” Oppong-Nkrumah tweeted on Saturday, October 29, 2022.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Wednesday concluded consultations with economic players ahead of the three-day Cabinet retreat to resolve the pressure on the economy and the rising cost of living, GNA reported.

The consultations, which started on Tuesday at the Jubilee House, Accra, were to enable the government to get the players up to speed with measures being adopted to mitigate current economic challenges and to get their buy-in to those arrangements.



Top issues that were discussed over the two-day period included updates on the government’s economic programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the depreciation of the Cedi, and the collaborative effort needed to get the economy back on track.



Some eight stakeholders, including the Association of Ghana Industries, the Ghana Association of Banks, Transport Operators, Forex Bureau Association of Ghana, Market Women, the Ghana Employers Association, the Private Enterprise Federation, and the Trades Union Congress held “candid” discussions with the President and his economic management team.







DS/SARA