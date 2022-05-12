Key ingredient used in making ‘shito’ impacted by Ghana’s rising inflation – Report

Shito is a common staple used in many Ghanaians households and food businesses

Food prices, transport fares push Ghana’s inflation to 23. 6 percent for April

Ghana records highest inflation since 2004 – GSS



Experts caution against further inflations hikes in the coming months



One of the key ingredients used in making hot chill sauce commonly known by Ghanaians as ‘shito’ is hitting the pockets of consumers.



According to a Bloomberg report, the prices of smoked herring has increased by 36.4 percent in April this year as compared to the previous year.



The country’s latest figures for inflation, according to the Ghana Statistical Service reached 23.6 percent in April this year – the highest recorded in 18 years.



Smoke herring, which is used in making ‘shito’ was among the top 10 items valued by most West African countries, data from the GSS showed.

Apart from the smoked herring, another essential ingredient; vegetable oil has also increased sharply.



In addition, cooked rice which is the most important item for many Ghanaian households also increased to 25.6 percent in April this year, as compared to the previous year.



Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, in response to questions by journalists on Wednesday May 11 said smoked herring is the sixth heaviest-weighted item in Ghana’s inflation basket amounting to 2.5% - this he explained is likely down to ‘shito’.



“Some students take shito to school and travelers carry shito with them,” Prof. Annim added.



Meanwhile, Oforiwaa Akufo who is a food vendor at Osu in Accra told Bloomberg that, “I haven’t reduced the amount of herring in my shito because I want my food to be tasty. I don’t want to lose my customers so I don’t make any profit now”



Hot chilli sauce also known as shito is a common staple patronised by most Ghanaians. It is prepared with fish, fish power or meat at varying degrees of hotness and takes many hours to cook.