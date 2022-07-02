Kobby Ashong named in 2022 top 50 young CEOs in Ghana

Kobby Mawufemor Ashong

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana’s fastest growing printing press business, ASTA PRINT Hub, Kobby Mawufemor Ashong, has been named in the 2022 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana.

The prestigious list is compiled annually by Avance Media & YCEO Africa, one of Ghana’s most credible rating firms.



Kobby has led the impressive growth of ASTA Print Hub from a small manual printing business in Ho in the Volta Region of Ghana to a leading large-scale digital printing business employing over a dozen people.



Beyond the printing business, Kobby has also diversified into video production, and custom-made fashion items by establishing ARX Studios and ASTA Wear respectively.



Commenting on the award, Kobby expressed his gratitude to the organisers for the incredible honour and pledged to continue innovating to serve the business needs of his clients.

“First and foremost, I thank God for sustaining me and guiding me to achieve great things to honour His name. I also thank the organisers, Avance Media for recognising my work and bestowing upon me this great honour. I dedicate this to my business partner and all my hardworking staff who work to make ASTA Print Hub the most reliable printing press in the business. We shall continue to do even better to keep all our customers and stakeholders happy,” he stated.



Notable figures who were also mentioned in the Top 50 list include Kofi Amoa-Abban, CEO of oil and gas giants, Rigworld, Sammy Awuku, Director-General of National Lotteries Authority and Baba Sadiq, CEO of 3Music.



This honourable recognition is Kobby’s fourth* award in two years following earlier wins as CEO of the Year in the Printing Category at the Ghana Industry CEOs Awards 2020, Baron of the Print and Advertising Sector at the 2021 Business Executive Excellence Awards and the Innovative Print and Design Award at the 2021 Ghana Leadership Awards.



On the other hand, Kobby’s business, ASTA Print Hub was also honoured at the 2020 Ghana Development Awards for its contributions to the growth and development of Ghana and won the Online Branding Company of the Year award at the 2022 Social Media Entertainment Awards (SOMEA).