Kofi Bentil 'begs' Elon Musk to buy Ghana

Kofi Bentil?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Elon Musk urged to buy at least one region in Ghana

Elon Musk set to takeover Twitter as new owner after US$44 billion bid

Sam George asks Elon Musk to pay off Ghana's national debt

Vice President of the policy think-tank IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has joined in the latest call for billionaire Elon Musk to buy Ghana.

In a seemingly sarcastic comment on Facebook, Kofi Bentil said “Dear @elonmusk Please buy Ghana. You’re worth more than our total GDP."

This comes after the billionaire closed a deal to purchase social media giant, Twitter, on Monday, April 25 2022.

Reacting to the development in a Facebook post, Kofi Bentil, said the billionaire's net worth was more than the country's total Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He further informed Elon Musk of Ghana’s lithium deposits which is a key component for most technological and manufacturing firms.

“Dear @elonmusk Please buy Ghana. You’re worth more than our total GDP, and we have lots of Lithium. Ok you won’t buy us? Just buy one region we have 16!! Pls Call,” Kofi Bentil shared on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Twitter’s board on Tuesday April 26, accepted Elon Musk’s bid of US$44 billion - the amount is just one billion dollars short of Ghana's current national debt.

Elon Musk's net worth, according to Forbes stands at US$219 billion in 2022.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
