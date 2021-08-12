Kofi Dzamesi appointed CEO of Bui Power Authority

Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer for the Bui Power Authority

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi as the Chief Executive Officer for the Bui Power Authority.

His appointment was communicated in a letter signed by Chief of Staff Madam Frema Opare.



He has been asked to either accept his appointment or refuse it 14 days after receiving the letter.

“Pursuant to Section 9 (2) of the Bui Power Authority Act, 2007 (Act 740), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the Governing Board of the Authority,” the letter stated.



The BPA was established by an Act of Parliament, BPA Act 740, 2007, with a mandate to plan, execute and manage the Bui Hydroelectric Project.