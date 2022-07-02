Komenda Omanhen applauds government for resolve to retool sugar factory

The Komenda Sugar Factory has been left to rot for years

Source: GNA

The newly installed Omanhen of the Komenda Traditional Area, Nana Komeh VIII, has commended the government for showing commitment to revamp the defunct Komenda Sugar factory in tandem with its industrialization drive.

The operationalization of the $35-million factory, he said, would expand the local economy, create jobs for the unemployed and reduce poverty in the area.



"We have heard that Mr Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry, has informed Parliament of a vigorous retooling and repair works at the factory which are about 98 percent complete."



"We were more relieved to hear works are at the final stages of completion for a production test run to be conducted by the end of July 2022. That is good news because all we seek is the smooth operation of the company," Nana Komeh prayed.



The 35-year-old new Omanhen for the Komenda Traditional Area in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after his colourful installation ceremony at Komenda on Thursday, called for support from all stakeholders to make the factory functional.



Known in private life as Mr Isaac Acquah, an entrepreneur, Nana Komeh was named after the founder of the Komenda Town from whom the town's name evolved.



Nana Komeh succeeded his late brother, Nana Kodwo Kru II who ruled for 27 years and died in July 2021, making Nana Kwahin I, the Twafohen of the Komenda Traditional Area the Regent.

With pomp and pageantry, the Omanhen was carried in a palanquin through the principal streets of Komenda amidst dancing, fontomfrom drumming and brass band music.



Later, a durbar of the chief and people was held in his honour where he swore an oath of allegiance to the sub-chiefs.



The infamous Komenda Sugar factory was built with an Indian Exim Bank facility but has not worked since its commissioning in 2016, leaving it in a state of deterioration.



Nana Komeh commended the chiefs and people for their absolute and utmost support and expressed his determination to ensure unity in development to reduce poverty in the area.



On social infrastructure, he pleaded with government to speed up work on Komenda town roads to open up the area to attract more investments.



Nana Kwahin, the former Regent on behalf of the chiefs urged the new Omanhen to collaborate with his people to achieve his goals to better their lot.