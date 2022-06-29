Komenda Sugar Factory 98% complete – Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyeremanteng is Ministry of Trade and Industry

Sugar factory established in 2016

Komenda Factory to undergo a test run in July 2022



No financial loss incurred, Alan



The Komenda Sugar Factory is 98% complete according to the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.



The Minister stated that the factory will undergo a test run in July 2022 because major works undertaken at the factory have been completed.



He made these revelations while answering some questions on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday.

Providing more details on the stages of work, the Minister stated as follows:



1. Installation of a new pipeline to and from the plant to the morlasi stand is 100 percent complete.



2. Refectories and lagging work and boiler furnace and chimneys are 100 percent complete.



3. Vacuum and water testing at the boiler house have been completed. The boiler has started working and a steam pressure test is ongoing for the turbine to generate power of roughly 3 megawatts of electricity output.



4. Equipment and machinery at the mill house, boiler, and power sections have all been overhauled, repaired and components replaced where necessary.

5. Electrical and instrumentation work with all motors in the boiler section have been maintained and repaired.



6. Construction of a new water reservoir of 2 million litre capacity has been completed and this is an enhancement from the existing reservoir of 150,000 litres which was inherited.



7. Some blasting to remove rust and further corrosion of equipment to maintain the integrity of all the metal surfaces at the factory has been completed.



8. Construction of new chemical storage warehouse, canteen, and new washroom for both genders are ongoing.



9. New warehouse for raw sugar which would have a jumbo bag of between 1 tone to 5,000 tonnes capacity for the storage of sugar is currently ongoing.

10. New begat carrier platforms construction work has been completed.



11. The turbine for electricity production has been overhauled and it is currently under production test.



12. With respect to civil works, the whole factory building and warehouse has been reroofed to stop leakages and corrosion.



13. Raw material warehouse, as well as the fencing of the entire factory premises are under construction.



The Komenda Sugar factory was commissioned by former President John Mahama before the 2016 election but has not been operational due to a lack of funds.

Meanwhile, president Akufo-Addo since his assumption of office has stated that the factory will be operationalized at two different times.



But this is yet to happen as Ghana continues to import sugar.



SSD/FNOQ