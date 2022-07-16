Komenda Sugar Factory set, only raw materials needed to begin production – KEEA MCE

File Photo: Komenda Sugar Factory

The Municipal Chief Executive of Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem, Solomon Ebo Appiah, has assured the Edina Traditional Council of the government’s support for the municipality and pledged to intensify efforts in completing already started projects.

According to him, one of the projects, the Komenda Sugar factory, which is dear to the president to see its operations come to fruition, is 98 percent complete.



Speaking to ATL FM NEWS on the sidelines of the climax of this year’s celebration of Edina Bakatue Festival in Elmina, he said what is now needed is the raw materials to make the factory more effective.



He said the only thing left is to feed the machines with the raw materials which is the sugar cane.



“What is left now is putting the sugar cane into the machines and we start producing sugar. So everything is set. We should all come together as Ghanaians, the people of KEEA, and the central region as a whole to be proud of what His Excellency the President has given us,” he said



He indicated that plans are also far advanced in securing lands for the cultivation of the sugarcanes across the region.

These lands, he said have been acquired at Sekyere Obuasi, Shaman, Winneba, and other communities within the municipality.



Mr. Ebo Appiah further disclosed that the Elmina Polyclinic would soon have a surgical theatre to satisfy any urgent medical needs.



Meanwhile, the Omanhen of Edina Traditional Area, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI has made a passionate appeal to the government to resolve all issues that led to the collapse of the Groupe Nduom Companies, especially the bank, and reinstate them.



He described the high unemployment among the youth of the area as unfortunate and said government restoring the bank will help solve the problem of unemployment in the area.