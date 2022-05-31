Komenda Sugar Factory to start processing unrefined sugar – MCE

Komenda sugar factory

The Komenda Sugar factory will soon start producing unrefined sugar, the Chief Executive for the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem municipality, Mr. Solomon Ebo Appiah, has said.

“This is no political talk. I will not play politics with the people I serve,” Mr. Appiah is quoted by the state-owned Daily Graphic newspaper as saying.



“There are a lot of works going on at the factory right now”, he noted.



“A three million litre reservoir has been constructed”, he announced, adding: “The roof of the factory has been changed, and a raw sugar warehouse has been built to store raw, unrefined sugar for the processing”.



In February this year, President Nana Akufo-Addo announced that the factory, which is in the Central Region, will begin operations by April 2022.



The President made the announcement during a meeting with the chiefs of Komenda at the Jubilee House.



According to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, some civil works are being carried out currently on the factory.

It was expected that the works would have been completed by March ending to enable the factory to commence operations fully.



“On the sugar factory, some civil works are being done there and hopefully, by the end of March, it will be completed. The Indians are in and doing some work, and so by April, production would have begun at the sugar factory,” the President noted.



When the factory is operationalized, Ghanaian-Indian Company Park Agrotech, the new investors, will be taking over the factory’s operations.



The Komenda Sugar Factory was built from an Indian Exim Bank facility at the cost of USD35 million.



Inaugurated in May 2016 by former President John Dramani Mahama, the factory stopped operations after a while.



Park Agrotech was approved by Cabinet as the strategic investor for the factory before the COVID-19 pandemic.