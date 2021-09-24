Koreana Bus Co. Ltd hands over 6 new buses to O.A. Travel and Tour Limited

6 2021 year model KIA Granbird buses were handes over to OA travel and tour services limited

Source: Koreana Bus Company Limited

The staff and management of Koreana Bus Company limited on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 handed over 6 2021 year model KIA Granbird buses to OA travel and tour services limited at their Accra branch at the Neoplan station.

The short ceremony was attended by stakeholders such as drivers, auto mechanics, and conductors. in attendance was also the manager of the Accra branch of OA transport services, Nana Kwesi.



Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the managing director of Koreana Bus Company limited, Mr. Kyung Taek Hong said, he was very happy to be part of the handing over. And also reiterate bus owners and stakeholders to look no further than Koreana Bus Company limited for all bus needs and genuine spare parts for all buses.



Korea Bus Company is the Ghana subsidiary of Korea auto co ltd in Korea.



Through Korea auto, the first luxury bus of 28 seated capacity was introduced into the country (Ghana) in 1998.

Therefore, it has been the sole authorized agent for commercial vehicles of KIA in West Africa.







