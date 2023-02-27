Kotoka International Airport raises over GH¢136 million as revenue - Transport Minister

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has disclosed that the Kotoka International Airport has raised over GH¢136 million within four years.
According to him, the accumulated revenue was from its opening in September 2018 to December 2022.
Kwaku Asiamah made this known during a presentation in Parliament last week.
"Mr Speaker, Terminal 3 of Kotoka International Airport became operational in 2018 up to today, revenue generated from September 2018 to December 2022 is GH¢136,525, 961 million from these private entities."
The Kotoka International Airport (KIA), was originally a military airport used by the British Royal Air Force during World War II in 1946.
The facility was later handed over to civilian authority after a successful pull-out by the military.
In response to globalization and the growing demand for air travel at the time, a development project was launched to reconfigure the structure into a terminal building in 1956.
The airport is operated by Ghana Airports Company Limited, which has its offices on the airport property and serves as a sole international airport.
