Krif Ghana Limited launches mouthwatering Easter sales promotion

Krif Ghana Limited has launched its special Easter promotion

Source: Krif Ghana Limited

Krif Ghana Limited has launched its special Easter promotion, giving

free stationery to customers who will buy any of its products in this



festive month of April.



The promotion dubbed "Walk away with free stationary of your choice"



will span across the month of April, and comes as a means to give back



to customers in a month Christians all over the world are marking the



death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ.



From Thursday the 1st to Saturday 30th of April, customers will be



gifted with free stationery of their choice after every purchase in all



our shops.



This promotion comes just a day after the completion an earlier

promotion to mark the Independence Month in March, where customers were



allowed to buy products and pay later as Ghana celebrated its 64th



Independence Anniversary.



The company since 2021 has embarked on series of robust sales promotions



amid the challenging era of COVID-19, a move the CEO of Krif Ghana says



was born out of the enthusiasm of customers.



Speaking at the launch on Thursday 1st April, Executive Chairman, Rev



Kennedy Okosun said the continuous promotion program embarked upon is in



line with the responses garnered from customers.



"In the Month of April comes yet another promotion to mark the Easter

celebration, which we know is a period of giving," he said.



"We are giving away these free stationery to each and every one who will



walk into any of our six shops in this country to buy any of our



products.



"Just walk in as many times as you want and you will pick free stationery



each time you purchase any of Krif products."



He said having survived in the market for for so long a time, the



company can only look back and appreciate what its customers have done



to keep them in the market.



The company deals in office stationery and equipment with consumables,

office furniture and money-handling machines, security safes (fireproof



and anti-burglary) and vault systems. The month of April comes with free



stationery for all customers after every purchase.



"We have our shops in Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Takoradi, which makes it



convenient for customers to benefit from this special offer," he said.



"As we mark this Easter celebration in this abnormal era of COVID-19,



Krif Ghana Limited can only but be proud of being one out of many, to



have brought much delight to its customers."



"It is tailored towards their responses and we are proud to have had



successful business relationships for the past 35 years."

Krif Ghana Ltd. is the exclusive distributor for money and mobile phone



sterilizing Mmachines and other equipment as included in this promotion.



Not only has Krif Ghana Limited been a leading dealer in superior office



stationery and equipment, office furniture and money-handling machines,



security safes (fireproof and anti-burglary) and vault systems,



additionally, Krif has an engineering workshop to offer installation,



and maintenance/repair services for all the machines and equipment that



it deals in.



Krif Ghana currently operates 6 retail outlets; three in Accra, one each



in Tema, Takoradi and Kumasi.