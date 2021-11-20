Kufour honoured at Ghana Energy Awards

5th Ghana Energy Awards organized

Kufuor receives lifetime achievement awards



Celebrate people whiles they are alive, Kufour has said



Former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufour, has intimated the need for celebrating achievers whiles they are alive. The former president was honoured at the Ghana Energy Awards with the lifetime achievement award to celebrate his contributions to the energy sector in Ghana.



Kufuor, upon reception of the award, said it is important as a country to recognize the efforts of its citizens to encourage others to emulate them.

“That will be the way to inspire citizens to do service to the nation believing that when they do some good work, the nation will bestow honors on them before they pass on,” he stated.



He further mentioned that he understands the essence of energy thus the reason behind his policies and contributions to the sector. He explains that most developed countries have thrived in their energy sectors due to the determination and expertise they bring on board to shape their countries.



The 5th Ghana Energy Awards was under the theme 'Redefining Excellence'.



