Kumasi: ECG cuts power to Kejetia market over GHC5.4m debt

Aerial shot of the Kejetia market

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is yet to restore power to the Kumasi Kejetia Market in the Ashanti region which was disconnected over 13 months unpaid debt amounting to GHC5.4 million.

The Kejetia Market power was disconnected by the power distribution company on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.



Due to the power cut, the market opens late for traders and vehicles as they become stranded at the various entrances to the market due to visibility challenge.



Last Wednesday’s exercise by the power distributor is the second time the Company has cut power to the market for lack of commitment to settle the debt.



The traders in the market have declined to pay bills for about 13 months.



President of the Federation of Kejetia Traders, Nana Kwesi Prempeh, bemoaned the services provided to the traders by the Kumasi City Market against its cost per month.

He said the decision not to pay the bills is to push for authorities of the market to approve their demand for each shop to be given a meter.



He explained the entire market has only one electricity meter which he described as unfortunate.



“Right after this media briefing we will make sure all our members lock their shops and go home. We can’t trade in this heat and darkness. These NPP government appointees in Ashanti region are disappointing. How can a market with thousands of shops run on one electricity meter? We keep calling for separate meters for each shop and nobody is ready to listen to us, not even KMA mayor Sam Pyne,’’ he disclosed.



Meanwhile, the Ashanti regional police commander and the Mayor of Kumasi have met the leaders to suspend their planned protest on Monday.



The Ashanti Regional Manager of the ECG, David Asamoah told GHone News until the management of the market pays 50% of the used 13 months power debt, he will not restore power to the market.