Kumasi International Airport to commence operations in August

File photo of the Kumasi International Airport

Kumasi Airport runway extended

Works on Control Tower for Kumasi Airport at an advanced stage



Kumasi Airport terminal has the capacity to handle 800,000 passengers per annum



Government has disclosed that the Kumasi International Airport will commence operations in August this year.



According to a Joy Business report, the development is two months ahead of its scheduled completion date.



The portal said the airport has already installed certain key equipment with simulation exercises also completed.

As part of the works, the international airport will see an extension of its existing runway pavement from 1,981 metres to 2,320 metres.



Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, during an inspection at the facility expressed gratification at the work done so far.



“Of the greatest importance to me is that they have the best scanner which can allow flight from here to move to even the United States which has the most difficult eligibility criteria in terms of aviation; they say the scanner we have qualifies for the requirement of the US Airlines,” the minister said.



"If you look at the departure and arrival hall, it’s almost completed. All the facilities have been installed but you will need the fire service area, the control tower and others, which once completed, will have a simulation exercise,” he added.



Meanwhile, the Kumasi International Airport will have new taxi links and aprons with parking areas. The Control Tower is also at an advanced stage.