Kumasi Market redevelopment: Project in limbo as workers strike over poor conditions of service

The second phase of the multi-million dollar Kumasi Central Market Redevelopment Project is in limbo as scores of workers employed by Contracta Enginharia Limitada, the contractor for the project, are on a sit-down strike.

The workers commenced their industrial action on Monday, May 16, 2022, in protest against poor conditions of service.



Hundreds of Ghanaian workers involved in the project, walked off the job on early Monday morning, expressing great dissatisfaction with their working conditions.



Some of the workers who spoke to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng on condition of anonymity over fear of victimization said the company has failed to review their conditions of service after several attempts to meet them on a round table discussion have failed.



They disclosed that Master apprentices who are working with the company are paid as low as GH¢ 1500 per month.



They revealed that the company rejected a proposed 20 percent increase in their basic salary and opted to give 12 percent, sparking anger among the workers.



When OTEC News visited the construction site on Monday, the workers were off the job.

When OTEC News contacted the community liaison officer for the Contracta, Mr Emmanuel Danso after confirming the strike action said the company has already gotten in touch with the leadership of the workers to resolve the issue.



He added that the company will not do anything to shortchange the workers and pledged to give the workers what they deserve.



