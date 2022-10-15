1
Menu
Business

Kumasi: Traders re-open shops after regional minister’s intervention

79029085 Simon Osei-Mensah

Sat, 15 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Traders and business operators in the Central Business Districts of the Kumasi metropolis in the Ashanti Region are beginning to re-open their shops after a meeting with the Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah and the Asantehemaa.

The traders went on a sit-down strike over the cost of doing business and the Ghana Revenue Authority’s decision to assign tax officers to the shops of business operators to ensure tax compliance in the Kumasi metropolis.

The Regional Minister told Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-day news in an interview on Friday, October 14 2022, that the decision to re-open the shops was arrived at after his meetings with officers of GRA, Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) and the Adum Business Community.

He added that for the past three days, he had been holding series of meetings with the various stakeholders in the Kumasi metropolis to find a lasting solution to the impasse between GRA and traders.

He said the GRA has been directed to withdraw their tax officers from the shops of the business operators and maintain them at the big malls and shops in the Kumasi metropolis.

He said going forward, he would meet with various stakeholders every three months to ensure all the thorny issues are addressed.

He commended the leadership of the traders for adhering to the calls to re-open their shops in the CBDs of Kumasi.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa