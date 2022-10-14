Kumasi traders reopen shops after Asantehemaa’s intervention

Executive Secretary of Ashanti Business Owners Association, Charles Kusi Appiah-Kubi

Traders in the Ashanti regional capital - Kumasi - have temporarily reopened their shops after a meeting with an emissary of the Asantehemaa on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

The Executive Secretary of the Ashanti Business Owners Association, Charles Kusi Appiah-Kubi, made this known in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



According to him, “we held a crunch meeting with emissary from Asantehemaa and we accorded our mother the respect to open our shops.”



It would be recalled that on Monday, October 10, 2022, some traders in Kumasi locked up their shops in protest of the frequent depreciation of the cedi.



They also cited the high cost of doing business and the collection of exorbitant taxes by the government as some reasons for the protest against the government.

According to the traders within the central business district, the demonstration will last for three days.



They explained that the protest also aims to kick against the decision by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to station their officers at each shop to record Value Added Tax (VAT) on products they sell.







ESA