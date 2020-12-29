Kwadwo Saka of Saka Homes pledges to support Bright Foundation

CEO of Saka Homes, Kwadwo Saka Addo Mensah with some leaders of Bright Addae Foundation

Source: Saka Homes

Kwadwo Saka Addo Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of Saka Homes has thrown his support for the Bright Addae Foundation.

Mr Saka who was a guest host on Accra-based Hot FM's focal sports, made this promise after hosting Bright Addae on the show.



The Astute Business Mogul pledged to support the Bright Addae Foundation on the December 29, 2020.



Addae who highlighted activities of the foundation in the year 2021 indicated that the Bright Addae Foundation as part of their activities, will embark on a nationwide distribution of exercise books to the deprived communities.



"Bright you have my support for this laudable initiative and I pledged to donate 1000 exercise books annually as part of making your vision come through. You have indeed shown that you have the needy at heart and let me also assure you that my doors are always open anytime you call on me".

"God will never forsake you because you are putting smiles on the faces of the needy. Keep on pushing for the mission and vision and I can assure you that your efforts will not be in vain". Mr Saka added



Mr Saka will now be part of those supporting the initiative of the Bright Addae Foundation in ensuring the deprived communities and the needy benefit from the activities of the foundation.



The Foundation already has the Afro-Arab Group of companies headed By Alhaji Salamu Amadu, KK Peprah Roofing Company Limited donating in diverse ways to support.

