Kwahu Airport to create more than 50,000 jobs – Bryan Acheampong

Kwahu Abtifi Bryan Bryan Acheampong is Abetifi MP

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

EPA grants permit for construction of Kwahu Airport

Kwahu airport to boost tourism

Airport to serve as catalyst for development

Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong has stated that the construction of the Kwahu Airport will create about 50, 000 to 150,000 jobs for indigenes.

According to the MP, the construction of the airport will not only serve as an avenue for job creation but also serve as an avenue for the establishment of warehousing facilities that will boost tourism in the region.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, in a Facebook post announced that the Environmental Protection Agency had granted permit for the construction of an Airport in Kwahu. He wrote, “EPA Permit secured! Kwahu Airport Limited”

Bryan Acheampong indicated that the “Kwahu Airport Limited will be a catalyst for development in Kwahu in the next 10 to 20 years”.

He mentions that even before the beginning of the construction of the airport other projects have already served as employment for about 200 youth in the area.

According to him, the construction of the airport was the first poll, followed by a rock city, then tourism development, sports facilities, and expansion of educational infrastructure.

